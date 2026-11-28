Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday proposed a rotating premiership with his main rival Gadi Eisenkot, who would go first, with the latter expected to announce the formation of a new government within days.



Proposing a unity government in a social media post, Netanyahu said "my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term."





AFP