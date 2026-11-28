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Netanyahu offers to let Eisenkot be PM first in potential rotation deal
Middle East News
28-11-2026 | 11:40
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Netanyahu offers to let Eisenkot be PM first in potential rotation deal
Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday proposed a rotating premiership with his main rival Gadi Eisenkot, who would go first, with the latter expected to announce the formation of a new government within days.
Proposing a unity government in a social media post, Netanyahu said "my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term."
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