President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages

Lebanon News
19-10-2026 | 08:44
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President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages
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President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages

President Joseph Aoun called for stricter enforcement of security measures, the confiscation of weapons and ammunition, and an increased deployment of security forces in southern Lebanese villages during a security meeting he chaired.

Aoun stressed the need to enforce laws, prevent public displays of weapons, accelerate investigations and refer violators to the relevant judicial authorities.

He emphasized that the current situation requires close monitoring of developments, proactive security measures and efforts to prevent economic grievances from being exploited to undermine security. "Any attempt to undermine security or threaten the country's stability must not be tolerated," Aoun said.

He added that the current period demands the highest levels of preparedness and coordination among security and military agencies, along with continuous intelligence sharing and careful assessments of developments, without overlapping responsibilities or conflicting jurisdictions.

Aoun also called for strengthening the presence of the Internal Security Forces, General Security and State Security in southern villages and towns that are not under Israeli occupation.

He said the increased deployment would help reassure residents and facilitate access to administrative services.

The president praised the Lebanese army and security forces for their readiness, swift response and effectiveness in identifying crimes, tracking down suspects and making arrests.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Security

Weapons

Confiscation

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