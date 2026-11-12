Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say

Middle East News
12-11-2026 | 08:53
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Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE&#39;s Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
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Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say

A vessel was hit by ‌an unidentified projectile about 14 nautical miles northwest of the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah on Wednesday, causing a fire in ⁠its engine room, British maritime agencies said in reports published on Thursday.

Firefighting efforts were under way and all crew had been evacuated, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

Maritime security firm Ambrey said the ‌vessel ⁠was struck at the stern while leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

No injuries or pollution were reported, Ambrey said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Vessel

UAE

Ras Al-Khaimah

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