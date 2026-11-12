News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ala Safeh Sakhin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
Middle East News
12-11-2026 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile about 14 nautical miles northwest of the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah on Wednesday, causing a fire in its engine room, British maritime agencies said in reports published on Thursday.
Firefighting efforts were under way and all crew had been evacuated, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.
Maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel was struck at the stern while leaving the Strait of Hormuz.
No injuries or pollution were reported, Ambrey said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Vessel
UAE
Ras Al-Khaimah
Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-24
UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
Middle East News
2026-10-24
UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
0
Middle East News
2026-08-24
Tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia after strike by 'unknown projectile': Maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-08-24
Tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia after strike by 'unknown projectile': Maritime agency
0
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Cargo vessel struck in Hormuz, two casualties: Maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Cargo vessel struck in Hormuz, two casualties: Maritime agency
0
Middle East News
2026-08-17
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi military vessel in Red Sea
Middle East News
2026-08-17
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi military vessel in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:36
Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing
Middle East News
05:36
Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing
0
Middle East News
02:42
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
02:42
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
0
Middle East News
2026-11-11
Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-11-11
Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor
0
World News
2026-10-23
Russia says talks with Ukraine, US 'planned' for Abu Dhabi
World News
2026-10-23
Russia says talks with Ukraine, US 'planned' for Abu Dhabi
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-14
Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-14
Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Lebanon 'not aware' of any upcoming contact with Israel: Official source
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Lebanon 'not aware' of any upcoming contact with Israel: Official source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
4
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
5
Lebanon News
04:26
Sami Gemayel challenges Iranian Parliament Speaker's remarks, Berri responds: "We are free"
Lebanon News
04:26
Sami Gemayel challenges Iranian Parliament Speaker's remarks, Berri responds: "We are free"
6
Lebanon News
02:34
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
Lebanon News
02:34
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
7
Lebanon News
04:54
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:54
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
8
Lebanon News
04:45
PM Salam calls for international support to address Lebanon's environmental damage at COP31
Lebanon News
04:45
PM Salam calls for international support to address Lebanon's environmental damage at COP31
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More