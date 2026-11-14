Netanyahu says only unity government can guarantee Israel's security

Middle East News
14-11-2026 | 12:53
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Netanyahu says only unity government can guarantee Israel's security

Israel's caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday reiterated his calls for a national unity government with his opponent Gadi Eisenkot, as well as his vow to eliminate the threat from Iran.

A meeting with Eisenkot on Thursday "only strengthened the conviction that it is essential to form a national unity government" to guarantee Israel's security, Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding that such a government could "eliminate the Iranian threat once and for all."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot

Iran

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