Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat

Middle East News
21-10-2026 | 10:53
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Netanyahu says &#39;toppling&#39; Iran government only way to end threat
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Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the only way to remove the threat posed by Iran was to topple its government.

"Iran wanted to destroy us; we stopped them. They wanted to produce nuclear bombs; we stopped them... Yet they persist," he said during an election rally in the southern town of Dimona. "Therefore, there is only one way to end this: by toppling this regime."

"This is the directive I have issued to the Israel Defense Forces, to the Mossad, and to all our security branches," he added, without specifying when or how that directive would be executed.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

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