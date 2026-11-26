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EU chief urges leaders to 'compromise' for budget deal by year-end
World News
26-11-2026 | 03:25
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EU chief urges leaders to 'compromise' for budget deal by year-end
European Council President Antonio Costa urged European leaders to seek compromise on the bloc's long-term budget at a summit Thursday, as Brussels pushes to lock in the plans before next year's French election where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is leading in opinion polls.
"Now it is time for all of the leaders to participate in this debate with an open mind, a constructive approach, and a sense of compromise. Because we need to approve this budget timely. That means by the end of this year," Costa said.
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