European Council President Antonio Costa urged European leaders to seek compromise on the bloc's long-term budget at a summit Thursday, as Brussels pushes to lock in the plans before next year's French election where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is leading in opinion polls.



"Now it is time for all of the leaders to participate in this debate with an open mind, a constructive approach, and a sense of compromise. Because we need to approve this budget timely. That means by the end of this year," Costa said.



AFP



