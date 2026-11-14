EU urges 'immediate, unimpeded' flood aid to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-11-2026 | 08:48
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EU urges &#39;immediate, unimpeded&#39; flood aid to Gaza
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EU urges 'immediate, unimpeded' flood aid to Gaza

The European Union on Saturday demanded Israel grant urgent access for aid groups to Gaza to help the victims of devastating floods there.

"We urge Israel to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance and early recovery support at scale, and to reopen all Gaza border crossings," it said in a statement.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Israel

Aid

Gaza

Floods

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