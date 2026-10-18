Netanyahu election rival says 'only Israelis can choose their leader'

Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 12:23
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Netanyahu election rival says &#39;only Israelis can choose their leader&#39;
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Netanyahu election rival says 'only Israelis can choose their leader'

The main election rival to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump's endorsement of the incumbent premier, saying "only Israelis can choose their leader".

Speaking at a conference in Tel Aviv ahead of upcoming elections, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot said he "admires" Trump, but "Israel is a democratic country: only Israelis can choose their leader".

AFP

Middle East News

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Israelis

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