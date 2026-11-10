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Netanyahu calls again for national unity government, citing Iran 'nuclear threat'
Middle East News
10-11-2026 | 11:23
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Netanyahu calls again for national unity government, citing Iran 'nuclear threat'
Israel's caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday again urged a national unity government as he warned of threats from Iran, acknowledging an international shift following U.S. elections last week.
"In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us," said Netanyahu, who has led two major bombing campaigns since last year with U.S. support.
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