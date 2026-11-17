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Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah refuses to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad: AFP
Middle East News
17-11-2026 | 08:04
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Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah refuses to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad: AFP
Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah will not leave its stronghold near Baghdad, a commander told AFP, after Iraqi authorities had called on the group to withdraw and allow the army to enter.
"That will not happen, not even over our dead bodies," Abu Taleb al-Saidi said during a press visit to their stronghold in Jurf al-Sakher, south of Baghdad.
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