News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ala Safeh Sakhin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Palestinian Authority welcomes UK sanctions on Israeli firms building West Bank settlements
Middle East News
17-11-2026 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Authority welcomes UK sanctions on Israeli firms building West Bank settlements
The Palestinian Authority welcomed on Tuesday UK sanctions against Israeli companies helping to build West Bank settlements, calling it a "clear message" to those involved in one such major project near Jerusalem.
The Palestinian foreign ministry said it "welcomes the British government's announcement of sanctions against eight Israeli companies... for their involvement in building and developing illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank".
AFP
Middle East News
Authority
welcomes
sanctions
Israeli
firms
building
settlements
Next
West Bank settler representative vows to 'build even more' after UK sanctions
Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah refuses to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability
0
Middle East News
2026-10-23
Far-right Israeli minister calls for dismantling Palestinian Authority after West Bank attack
Middle East News
2026-10-23
Far-right Israeli minister calls for dismantling Palestinian Authority after West Bank attack
0
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
0
World News
2026-09-08
UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods
World News
2026-09-08
UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:06
US attacks Iran's Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz: Official
Middle East News
11:06
US attacks Iran's Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz: Official
0
Middle East News
11:02
West Bank settler representative vows to 'build even more' after UK sanctions
Middle East News
11:02
West Bank settler representative vows to 'build even more' after UK sanctions
0
Middle East News
08:04
Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah refuses to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad: AFP
Middle East News
08:04
Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah refuses to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad: AFP
0
World News
07:22
Iran dismisses 'fabricated' report on alleged plans to attack Washington
World News
07:22
Iran dismisses 'fabricated' report on alleged plans to attack Washington
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-11-14
EU urges 'immediate, unimpeded' flood aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-11-14
EU urges 'immediate, unimpeded' flood aid to Gaza
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
Lebanon News
08:14
Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
0
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Iran media say mediator Pakistan's army chief due in Tehran Thursday
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Iran media say mediator Pakistan's army chief due in Tehran Thursday
0
Middle East News
2026-10-26
Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries
Middle East News
2026-10-26
Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:47
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:47
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm
2
Lebanon News
12:47
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:47
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
No official post-UNIFIL plan yet: US envoy Waltz concludes Lebanon talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
No official post-UNIFIL plan yet: US envoy Waltz concludes Lebanon talks
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Investigation into five Hezbollah detainees ongoing as leaked news reportedly compromises probe
Lebanon News
05:20
Investigation into five Hezbollah detainees ongoing as leaked news reportedly compromises probe
5
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:14
Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
Lebanon News
08:14
Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
7
Middle East News
02:22
Iran Guards say targeted US radar system in Bahrain with drones
Middle East News
02:22
Iran Guards say targeted US radar system in Bahrain with drones
8
World News
06:07
Trump says to catch China on rare earths 'within 10 months'
World News
06:07
Trump says to catch China on rare earths 'within 10 months'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More