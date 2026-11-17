Iran on Tuesday slammed as "fabricated" a U.S. media report that Tehran was preparing a so-called dirty bomb plot, as President Donald Trump said authorities were taking the threat "very seriously."



"Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged 'dirty bomb' propagated by CNN," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on X.



AFP



