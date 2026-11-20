Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Friday that government forces were "not waging war" after entering the stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group, following a standoff over the area's control.



Addressing the deployed forces, Zaidi said "we are not waging a war. Everyone present there are your brothers... the sons of this nation, and their blood is our blood." He added that his decision to restrict weapons to state control was final.







AFP