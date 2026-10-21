Explosion, smoke in Yemen's Aden near airport: Police official, AFP journalist

Middle East News
21-10-2026 | 04:21
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Explosion, smoke in Yemen&#39;s Aden near airport: Police official, AFP journalist
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Explosion, smoke in Yemen's Aden near airport: Police official, AFP journalist

Explosion, smoke in Yemen's Aden near airport: police official, AFP journalist

An explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden and smoke seen rising near the airport on Wednesday, a police official and an AFP journalist said, as fighting intensifies between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The official said the blast was "caused by a Houthi missile", speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

AFP

Middle East News

smoke

Yemen's

airport:

Police

official,

journalist

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