Explosion, smoke in Yemen's Aden near airport: police official, AFP journalist



An explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden and smoke seen rising near the airport on Wednesday, a police official and an AFP journalist said, as fighting intensifies between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi group.



The official said the blast was "caused by a Houthi missile", speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.



AFP