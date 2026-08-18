Russia downs 180 drones in Moscow region overnight, mayor says

World News
18-08-2026 | 02:09
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Russia downs 180 drones in Moscow region overnight, mayor says
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Russia downs 180 drones in Moscow region overnight, mayor says

Russia downed 180 drones in the Moscow region overnight, the capital's ‌mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday, in one of the biggest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital.

Drones hit ⁠a warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately, adding that at least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the region.

Wildberries, a frequent target of Kyiv's attacks ‌following ⁠Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said in a statement that the warehouse experienced minor damage after drone debris hit ⁠one of its walls.

Overall, 620 drones were heading for the region surrounding the Russian capital ⁠between Monday evening and 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), according to Sobyanin, and Moscow ⁠was temporarily restricting flights at its airports.

Reuters

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