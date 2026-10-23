Far-right Israeli minister calls for dismantling Palestinian Authority after West Bank attack

Israel's far-right national security minister called Friday for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority after an attack by suspected Palestinian assailants in the West Bank left five Israelis injured days ahead of elections.



"We have to act before it's too late. The Palestinian Authority must be dismantled and demilitarized, and its terror infrastructure wiped out completely," Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement. There was no immediate indication of any Palestinian Authority involvement in the incident.







AFP