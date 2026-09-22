West Bank settlements raise ethnic cleansing 'specter': UN chief

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 09:41
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West Bank settlements raise ethnic cleansing &#39;specter&#39;: UN chief
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West Bank settlements raise ethnic cleansing 'specter': UN chief

Expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are damaging the prospect of peace between the Israelis and Palestinians while raising the "specter of ethnic cleansing," U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday.

"Violence, displacement and settlement expansion by Israel in the Occupied West Bank are bulldozing the path to peace and raising the specter of ethnic cleansing. We cannot allow the two-state solution to disappear before our eyes," he said while opening the U.N.'s signature diplomatic gathering.


AFP
 

Middle East News

West Bank

Settlements

Ethnic

Cleansing

UN

Chief

Antonio Guterres

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