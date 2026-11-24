U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss regional developments and ways to strengthen security and stability.



Rubio condemned attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants on Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure and energy sector. Both officials stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.



The two ministers also discussed the need to end the war in Sudan. Rubio underscored the importance of reaching a humanitarian truce, securing lasting peace and facilitating a transition to civilian rule.



On Lebanon, the statement highlighted the importance of disarming Hezbollah as part of the trilateral framework, reaffirming the two countries’ shared commitment to regional security and stability.