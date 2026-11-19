Iraqi forces will begin deploying on Friday in the main stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, state media reported, as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi steps up efforts to rein in the faction.



"Pursuant to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces... an official decree (Diwani Order) has been issued to establish a Command Headquarters in Jurf Al-Nasr," said a statement from the government's military spokesman that was published Thursday by state media.



AFP