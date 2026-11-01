Iran army says any new war with US could be 'longer than previous conflict'

Iran warned on Sunday that any new war with the United States could last longer than the previous conflict and that U.S. President Donald Trump would not be the one to determine its duration.



"A potential future war could last longer than the previous conflict, and the American president would not be in a position to dictate the timing or the conditions of its conclusion," said army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, according to Iranian state television.



AFP



