Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck on Thursday by a suspected Houthi missile in the latest blow in the Iran-backed Yemeni group's war with the kingdom.



The strike blew out windows across seven to eight floors of PIF Tower, bending parts of its metal facade. It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in Riyadh's financial district, with state oil giant Aramco's building hit in a November 8 attack.



Entrances to the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) were closed and people were being evacuated, while ambulances and fire trucks were on the scene. There were no immediate reports of casualties.



Three sources familiar with the matter said the building had been struck by an incoming Houthi missile. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "dealt with a ⁠missile threat" launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, and that its initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage had been reported.







Reuters