Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA
Lebanon News
11-01-2026 | 10:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA
The National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the area in the town of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following an earlier warning issued to residents by Avichay Adraee.
The warplanes launched a heavy barrage of more than 10 airstrikes on the area.
Lebanon News
warplanes
strike
Hatta
South
Lebanon,
following
warning:
Next
From conflict zone to state control: Lebanese Army reshapes the south
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
Previous
