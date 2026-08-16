Poland to send emergency aircraft to Budapest after coach crash: PM Tusk

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16-08-2026 | 06:26
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Poland to send emergency aircraft to Budapest after coach crash: PM Tusk
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Poland to send emergency aircraft to Budapest after coach crash: PM Tusk

Poland will send an emergency aircraft to Budapest following a coach crash that killed 12 people and left at least 10 critically injured, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday.

"I have made the decision to send a special Polish aircraft to Hungary with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and medical services," Tusk said on social media. "All the injured will receive the necessary medical and consular assistance," he added.

AFP

World News

Poland

Budapest

Donald Tusk

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