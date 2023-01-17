Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Vast sums of money exceeding 250 million dollars and may reach 500 million dollars with real estate withheld in Europe, specifically in France, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland, in a significant transfer operation in which Lebanese banks are suspected of being involved.

While some of these European countries suspect that these funds are the result of money laundering, they launched one of the most significant investigation operations in Lebanon, which began on Monday, to find out the source of the funds and how to transfer them.

On the second day of the European investigations, which will last for five days, the director of Al-Mawarid Bank, Marwan Kheireddine, and Ahmed Jishi, a former deputy governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), appeared before the European hammer.

The investigations began at nine o'clock in the morning, after the European judges met with the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, to inform him of the questions that would be asked to the witnesses, all of which he agreed to.

After that, the three delegations entered to participate in the session, along with Judge Mirna Kallas, who manages the session. The judge is implementing the European judicial letters of assistance request in an investigation described as very secret.

The listening to Marwan Kheireddine, which lasted for more than three hours, came on the background that he is the director of Al-Mawarid Bank, which is suspected of being involved, along with another bank, in the process of transferring funds to European banks and his participation in this process.

After Kheireddine, the European judicial delegations listened to the former deputy governor of the BDL, Ahmed Jishi. The questions focused on suspicion of embezzlement estimated at 500 million that was laundered through operations such as buying real estate between 2001 and 2018, noting that all those wanted for investigation were heard in the Lebanese investigation conducted by Judge Jean Tannous, commissioned by Oweidat.

So, the investigations of the European judicial delegations continue until the 20th of this month. The question remains if it is proven that these seized funds have suspicious sources and result from smuggling and corruption, who confiscates these funds?  Is it for the European or the Lebanese side, and if Lebanon gets this money, how will it be dealt with?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

BDL

Probe

European

LBCI Next
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

European investigators to visit Lebanon in Salameh graft probe

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-12

European judges mission in Lebanon: A conviction without trial

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-11

European officials to begin Lebanon graft questioning next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app