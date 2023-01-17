News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
Vast sums of money exceeding 250 million dollars and may reach 500 million dollars with real estate withheld in Europe, specifically in France, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland, in a significant transfer operation in which Lebanese banks are suspected of being involved.
While some of these European countries suspect that these funds are the result of money laundering, they launched one of the most significant investigation operations in Lebanon, which began on Monday, to find out the source of the funds and how to transfer them.
On the second day of the European investigations, which will last for five days, the director of Al-Mawarid Bank, Marwan Kheireddine, and Ahmed Jishi, a former deputy governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), appeared before the European hammer.
The investigations began at nine o'clock in the morning, after the European judges met with the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, to inform him of the questions that would be asked to the witnesses, all of which he agreed to.
After that, the three delegations entered to participate in the session, along with Judge Mirna Kallas, who manages the session. The judge is implementing the European judicial letters of assistance request in an investigation described as very secret.
The listening to Marwan Kheireddine, which lasted for more than three hours, came on the background that he is the director of Al-Mawarid Bank, which is suspected of being involved, along with another bank, in the process of transferring funds to European banks and his participation in this process.
After Kheireddine, the European judicial delegations listened to the former deputy governor of the BDL, Ahmed Jishi. The questions focused on suspicion of embezzlement estimated at 500 million that was laundered through operations such as buying real estate between 2001 and 2018, noting that all those wanted for investigation were heard in the Lebanese investigation conducted by Judge Jean Tannous, commissioned by Oweidat.
So, the investigations of the European judicial delegations continue until the 20th of this month. The question remains if it is proven that these seized funds have suspicious sources and result from smuggling and corruption, who confiscates these funds? Is it for the European or the Lebanese side, and if Lebanon gets this money, how will it be dealt with?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
BDL
Probe
European
Next
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
European investigators to visit Lebanon in Salameh graft probe
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
European investigators to visit Lebanon in Salameh graft probe
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-12
European judges mission in Lebanon: A conviction without trial
Press Highlights
2023-01-12
European judges mission in Lebanon: A conviction without trial
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-11
European officials to begin Lebanon graft questioning next week
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-11
European officials to begin Lebanon graft questioning next week
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store