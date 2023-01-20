Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector

In this context, Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad is still working with the United States and the World Bank on this issue, and France has just joined in.



However, when the cabinet meeting, in which the treasury advances were approved in favor of EDL, ended, the French ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, paid a visit to the Grand Serail.



She informed Caretaker PM Najib Mikati that France is making and will make efforts with the World Bank to launch the financing path for importing gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan. Grillo also considered that improving the situation of electricity is essential for citizens and the Lebanese economy and that reform in this sector is necessary.



Additionally, some sources mentioned that the French ambassador did not set a deadline for the French efforts to bear fruit. Still, the Lebanese side confirmed their commitment to begin electricity sector reforms.



Grillo received additional information on the tariff hike, the government's decision to stop the encroachments, and the seriousness of the collection. She was also informed that the financial audit at Electricité du Liban (EDL) had been delayed pending an agreement with World Bank to finance the process.



Thus, World Bank sources said no new developments in the file of financial auditing in EDL. Still, the Energy Ministry revealed that a meeting would be held next week between the Energy Minister, the Americans, and the World Bank to discuss the file of auditing.



However, the French have yet to be invited to the meeting.