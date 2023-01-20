News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector
The Ministry of Energy continues to make great efforts to import gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan while putting the electricity emergency plan into action.
In this context, Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad is still working with the United States and the World Bank on this issue, and France has just joined in.
However, when the cabinet meeting, in which the treasury advances were approved in favor of EDL, ended, the French ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, paid a visit to the Grand Serail.
She informed Caretaker PM Najib Mikati that France is making and will make efforts with the World Bank to launch the financing path for importing gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan. Grillo also considered that improving the situation of electricity is essential for citizens and the Lebanese economy and that reform in this sector is necessary.
Additionally, some sources mentioned that the French ambassador did not set a deadline for the French efforts to bear fruit. Still, the Lebanese side confirmed their commitment to begin electricity sector reforms.
Grillo received additional information on the tariff hike, the government's decision to stop the encroachments, and the seriousness of the collection. She was also informed that the financial audit at Electricité du Liban (EDL) had been delayed pending an agreement with World Bank to finance the process.
Thus, World Bank sources said no new developments in the file of financial auditing in EDL. Still, the Energy Ministry revealed that a meeting would be held next week between the Energy Minister, the Americans, and the World Bank to discuss the file of auditing.
However, the French have yet to be invited to the meeting.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
EDL
Lebanon
Lebanese
Electricity
Power
France
World Bank
Egypt
Jordan
Gas
French
Next
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04
Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04
Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL
0
Variety
2022-12-30
France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Variety
2023-01-18
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
European investigators hear Lebanese bankers in money laundering file
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
European investigators hear Lebanese bankers in money laundering file
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-29
Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-29
Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Variety
09:09
Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards
Variety
09:09
Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
08:34
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
World
08:34
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
2
Sports
11:36
Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation
Sports
11:36
Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation
3
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:41
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
News Bulletin Reports
09:41
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
7
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
8
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store