Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17 | 06:50
High views
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
2min
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9

Without a snag, the environmental survey vessel Janus 2, commissioned by Total Energies, completed its mission in Block 9 after working for ten days in the entire block area up to Boundary Line 23.

Before it sailed back to Marseille, its crew was congratulated by the Ministers of Energy, Works, and the Environment, in the presence of officials from Total and the Petroleum Administration, for the work the team had completed.

Total will evaluate the results of this survey to know how to deal with drilling the well in the subsequent stage, especially in terms of not harming the environment.

This survey step would not have taken place without the border demarcation process, and it came as the first stage to start the drilling process in Block No. 9 in the last four months of this year, and it is a process without obstacles, and there is no one to prevent Total from working.

Total has received offers from five companies to bring in the rig that will take over the work. The bids will be closed this February, provided that whichever company proposes the earliest date wins, provided that the company has the necessary experience.

The Minister of Works, Ali Hamiyah, who is from Hezbollah’s share in the government, indicated that he is reassured about what is happening in terms of work in Block No. 9 and that this reassurance was not born today.

It can be confirmed that the path of drilling the well in Block No. 9 has begun, despite what Lebanon is suffering politically and economically, and hope for promising results, especially since on the opposite side, the Israelis extracted gas and oil and began exporting it.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Janus II

Vessel

Environment

Survey

Commissioned

TotalEnergies

Lebanon

Politics

Economy

Government

