Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

Lebanese banks reopened on Monday, but the value of the lira continued to plummet and the dollar reached historic highs, approaching 90,000 Lebanese pounds. The banks' closure did not alleviate the rise in the dollar's value, which is attributed to several factors.

According to sources, the primary reason for the significant increase in the dollar's value is that the Lebanese Central Bank has had to withdraw dollars from the market to secure public sector salaries, which amount to around 80 million dollars per month, in addition to other government expenses such as wheat, medicine, and more.

Sources revealed that there is a "financial agreement" between the governor of the Central Bank, the Prime Minister, and the International Monetary Fund not to touch the remaining 10 billion dollars of reserves. This is the amount needed to implement the government's plan to repay depositors 100,000 dollars of their deposits.

Another reason contributing to the rise of the dollar is the political tensions in the country. Lawsuits against the governor of the Central Bank, investigations into several banks, and the approaching end of his tenure are among the factors causing political instability.

The fundamental reason for the rise in the dollar's value in the market is the high and continuous budget deficit of the state. As long as there are no reforms, this deficit will continue to be financed through the printing of Lebanese pounds, which means that the dollar's value will continue to increase.

Lebanese citizens are now struggling to cope with the skyrocketing prices and inflation caused by the depreciation of their currency. The situation is dire and requires immediate action from the government and the Central Bank to prevent a complete economic collapse.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Lebanon

Banks

Bank

Dollar

Economic

Crisis

LBCI Next
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app