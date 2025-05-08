Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet

World News
08-05-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet

Black smoke billowed from a chimney over the Vatican's Sistine Chapel for a second day Thursday as cardinals meeting in conclave once again failed to choose a new pope.

Thousands of the faithful and curious were awaiting the smoke in St Peter's Square on the morning of the second day of secret voting by the 133 cardinal electors.


AFP
 

World News

Black

Smoke

Vatican

Pope

LBCI Next
Putin says had 'productive' talks with 'dear friend' Xi
Pakistan military says shot down 25 Indian drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:06

Black smoke from Sistine Chapel signals no new pope: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Pope died in his apartment at the Saint Martha residence: Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

At least 400,000 people at Vatican, line Rome streets for Pope Francis' funeral

LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Pope Francis no longer using ventilation, confirmed as improving: Vatican

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:35

Bill Gates to give away fortune by 2045, $200 billion for world's poorest

LBCI
World News
08:05

EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US

LBCI
World News
08:03

UAE-supplied Chinese weapons used by Sudan's RSF: Amnesty

LBCI
World News
07:59

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

EU approves new sanctions against Russia

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05

IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More