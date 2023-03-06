The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

A photo of the chaos at Rafic Hariri International Airport before the inspection point was tweeted by Mike Azar who called for the implementation of what is known as "fast track" or a speedy process that facilitates the lives of frequent travelers.

This chaos occurs at specific times at the airport, particularly during weekends at various times, including between 6:00 and 7:30 in the morning and in the afternoon when more than one flight departs at the same time.

Mike highlighted the problem and offered a solution that is used in most airports around the world and can provide additional income to the country.
 
For example, in the United States, there are several services, the most prominent being TSA pre-check and global entry, in which the traveler participates for five years at a cost ranging from $85 to $100.

Through this service, the traveler passes through the airport stages quickly and through separate paths from those used by other travelers.

Dubai, for example, has a service called "Marhaba" which is a fast track for travelers that offers several services and packages at different prices.

So, why not have such a service in Lebanon, given that it would help in organizing work at the airport and generate revenue for the state treasury?

More than three ministries have been involved, but the "fast track" project has not been implemented to this day.

The latest developments in the file were on June 6, 2022, when the Ministry of Public Works sent the terms of reference for this project to the Tender Management Department.

On June 22, the Tender Management Department responded with its comments, and on September 22, the Ministry of Public Works re-sent the modified terms of reference.

According to the Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, Jean Ellieh, the comments were very minor, and the file is now with the Ministry of Public Works.

We have tried repeatedly to communicate with Minister Ali Hammoud to find out the fate of the project, but we have not been able to reach him.

However, sources at the airport have told LBCI that a tender for a service to receive incoming and outgoing passengers at the airport is expected to be launched in about a month and a half.

News Bulletin Reports

Beirut

Rafic Hariri

International

Airport

Inspection

Fast Track

Travel

Passage

LBCI Next
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-03

Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Beirut Airport recorded shocking numbers of travelers in 2022

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Beirut Airport witnesses a huge rush of travelers

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-21

One of the Irish soldiers injured in Al-Aqibya incident transferred from Hammoud Hospital to Rafic Hariri International Airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:33

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

LBCI
World
07:52

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app