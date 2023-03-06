The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

This chaos occurs at specific times at the airport, particularly during weekends at various times, including between 6:00 and 7:30 in the morning and in the afternoon when more than one flight departs at the same time.



Mike highlighted the problem and offered a solution that is used in most airports around the world and can provide additional income to the country.

Beirut Airport needs a fast track line ASAP or business travelers / people with foreign jobs that require travel won’t be able to live here.



Passport control/Amin 3am line starts from here today 👇🏽



The MEA employee told me you can bypass the line "if you know someone" 🤨

For example, in the United States, there are several services, the most prominent being TSA pre-check and global entry, in which the traveler participates for five years at a cost ranging from $85 to $100.



Through this service, the traveler passes through the airport stages quickly and through separate paths from those used by other travelers.



Dubai, for example, has a service called "Marhaba" which is a fast track for travelers that offers several services and packages at different prices.



So, why not have such a service in Lebanon, given that it would help in organizing work at the airport and generate revenue for the state treasury?



More than three ministries have been involved, but the "fast track" project has not been implemented to this day.



The latest developments in the file were on June 6, 2022, when the Ministry of Public Works sent the terms of reference for this project to the Tender Management Department.



On June 22, the Tender Management Department responded with its comments, and on September 22, the Ministry of Public Works re-sent the modified terms of reference.



According to the Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, Jean Ellieh, the comments were very minor, and the file is now with the Ministry of Public Works.



We have tried repeatedly to communicate with Minister Ali Hammoud to find out the fate of the project, but we have not been able to reach him.



However, sources at the airport have told LBCI that a tender for a service to receive incoming and outgoing passengers at the airport is expected to be launched in about a month and a half.