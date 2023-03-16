Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Depositors&#39; losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

In November of last year, the Governor of Banque du Liban (BDL) announced that the exchange rate would be set at LBP 15,000 per US dollar, effective from February. At that time, Lebanese withdrew their frozen dollars from the bank at a rate of LBP 8,000 per dollar, while the black market rate was LBP 40,000 per dollar, resulting in a loss of 80% on withdrawals, or a "haircut."

At the beginning of February, when withdrawals started at the new rate of LBP 15,000, the black market rate had risen to LBP 50,000 per dollar, reducing the haircut from 80% to 70%.

As the exchange rate climbed above LBP 100,000, haircuts exceeded 85%. Meanwhile, everything became more expensive, with the customs dollar reaching LBP 45,000 and the exchange rate at banks reaching LBP 80,000.

Currently, there is no indication that the exchange rate will be adjusted to a higher level anytime soon due to the country's tense political climate and legal developments.

According to banking sources, the first condition for such a move is that the withdrawal limit in Lebanese pounds remains low to avoid increasing the cash supply in the market, which has already increased significantly after public sector salary hikes.

The second condition is the exchange rate increase on dollar loans, as banks cannot receive loan payments at a rate and pay depositors at a higher rate. 

Some sources suggested that the best solution is not to raise the withdrawal rate beyond LBP 15,000 but to try to reduce the black market rate, driven mainly by political pressures, by starting reforms and regulating state expenditures.

What is happening now is causing losses to the economy, the country, and the depositors, which is not a sustainable solution.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Depositors

Depositor

BDL

Central Bank

Exchange Rate

Dollar

LBP

LBCI Next
Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

EDL needs dollars to cover expenses, BDL has yet to clarify exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app