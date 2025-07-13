Syria signs $800 million agreement with DP World to bolster ports infrastructure

Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports on Sunday signed a $800 million agreement with UAE's DP World to bolster Syrian ports infrastructure and logistical services, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.



The agreement follows on from a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in May.



The deal with DP World, a subsidiary of United Arab Emirates investment company Dubai World, focuses on developing a multi-purpose terminal at Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast and cooperation in setting up industrial and free trade zones.



The signing ceremony was attended by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.







