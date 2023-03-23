Israel ready to strike Iran if enrichment exceeds 60 percent

Is Israel truly stepping up its preparations for a strike on Iran, or could the fear of the situation going out of hand deter the right-wing Israeli government?



In light of the public threats made by Israeli officials, the most recent of which came from the Israeli Defense Minister, who stated, "We will do everything to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons," readings that warn of the seriousness of these verbal threats have emerged.



According to the website Axios, Israel has warned Washington and Western nations that it intends to attack Iran if it enriches uranium above 60%.



In this context, Israel has requested that the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, expedite the delivery of four KC-46 aerial tankers purchased from Washington for aerial refueling.



Washington responded that it would try to deliver the aerial tankers earlier.



In parallel, Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, DC, pointed out in an article on the US news website Newsweek that Israel may act independently from the United States this time and launch an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities to halt Tehran's quick progress toward obtaining a nuclear weapon.



Israeli fears have led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold five secret meetings with top Israeli security officials on Iran in recent weeks, during which it was decided to increase Israeli military readiness to attack Iranian nuclear facilities significantly, according to Israeli Channel 12.



These meetings followed Iran's acquisition of 87.5 kilograms of enriched uranium at a level of 60 percent, according to a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency issued last February.



According to experts, 90 percent uranium enrichment would be sufficient to make at least one nuclear bomb.