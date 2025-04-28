Death toll rises to 65 in Iran port explosion: State media

A huge explosion at Iran's largest commercial port has killed 65 people, the provincial governor told state media on Monday, revising earlier tolls for the blast.



"The death toll has reached 65 in this horrific incident" at Shahid Rajaee Port, said Mohammad Ashouri, governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan where the port is located, adding that the fire caused by the explosion on Saturday has not yet been fully extinguished.





AFP