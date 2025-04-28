Death toll rises to 65 in Iran port explosion: State media

Middle East News
28-04-2025 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll rises to 65 in Iran port explosion: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll rises to 65 in Iran port explosion: State media

A huge explosion at Iran's largest commercial port has killed 65 people, the provincial governor told state media on Monday, revising earlier tolls for the blast.

"The death toll has reached 65 in this horrific incident" at Shahid Rajaee Port, said Mohammad Ashouri, governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan where the port is located, adding that the fire caused by the explosion on Saturday has not yet been fully extinguished.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Death

Toll

Iran

Port

Explosion

LBCI Next
Yemen Houthi media says toll rises to 68 after US strikes on migrant center
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

At least four killed in Iran port explosion: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 28: Red Crescent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Middle East News
12:23

Turkey seeks de-escalation of Pakistan-India tensions: Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
World News
2025-03-03

One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More