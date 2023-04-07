News
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
In recent weeks, Tel Aviv has witnessed hundreds of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
The demonstrators objected to proposed judicial reforms that would grant the government and Netanyahu even more power. The protests intensified after Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid escalating tensions between opposition leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.
The situation changed dramatically with the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and rocket attacks from Gaza and Lebanon. Protesters were forced to take shelter, and the opposition changed its stance. Yair Lapid stated, "When it comes to Israel's security, there is no opposition or coalition." Benny Gantz echoed this sentiment, saying, "The government has led us into a deep internal conflict, but in times of crisis, we know how to unite."
The unfolding events provided Netanyahu with an opportunity to backtrack on his decision to dismiss the Defense Minister, who returned to the table where the response was decided. The opening of hostilities on both the northern and southern fronts of Israel reduced the pressure from internal divisions and provided Netanyahu with some relief, as he faced unprecedented international pressure.
European countries and the United States transitioned from criticizing the Israeli government to defending its right to self-defense. This is not the first time such a scenario has unfolded. In 2021, Israel faced similar international pressure due to decisions that would evict Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem. At that time, Netanyahu was leading a caretaker government, overwhelmed by corruption scandals, and unable to secure a parliamentary majority to form a new government.
Back then, the opposition, specifically Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, were close to announcing the overthrow of Netanyahu by securing a parliamentary majority in alliance with an Arab Israeli party. It was then that Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, prompting rocket attacks from Gaza towards Israel. International condemnations shifted from criticizing Israel over the Sheikh Jarrah issue to condemning Palestinian armed factions, and conflicts erupted between Israeli police and Arab Israelis, which disrupted the initial agreement to overthrow Netanyahu.
Rocket attacks have saved Netanyahu more than once. The question remains whether the attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque were aimed at creating external and internal support for Netanyahu and whether Palestinian and Lebanese armed factions have inadvertently given Netanyahu what he initially wanted.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Lebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu
Conflicts
Internal
Strife
Tension
Reforms
Next
