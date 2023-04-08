Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract

The Public Procurement Authority has recommended refraining from proceeding with the postal services contract that resulted in the victory of a single bidder, the alliance between Merit Invest and Colis Prive France.



However, the recommendation points out significant violations that plagued the bidding process, leading to the acceptance of an offer that fails to meet the requirements set by the administration in the tender document.



The Public Procurement Authority report concludes that due to the lack of sufficient experience of the bidder, there is a "legal impossibility for the two companies to fulfill the requirements of the tender document for the contract."



This mainly concerns non-postal services for government entities, including government transactions (tax collection, licensing fees, etc.) and transactions with external entities (public facilities, etc.).



Furthermore, the Public Procurement Authority has recommended re-announcing the tender and formulating contract annex and tender documents by replacing the term "total profit" in the Ministry's revenue calculation process, wherever it appears, with the term "total revenue" according to what is stated in the contract project and tender document.



The authority says that the actual share of the state from the total revenues is less than 5% for six years, and not 15.5%, and does not exceed 5.5% for the entire nine-year contract period.