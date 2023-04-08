News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08 | 11:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
The Public Procurement Authority has recommended refraining from proceeding with the postal services contract that resulted in the victory of a single bidder, the alliance between Merit Invest and Colis Prive France.
However, the recommendation points out significant violations that plagued the bidding process, leading to the acceptance of an offer that fails to meet the requirements set by the administration in the tender document.
The Public Procurement Authority report concludes that due to the lack of sufficient experience of the bidder, there is a "legal impossibility for the two companies to fulfill the requirements of the tender document for the contract."
This mainly concerns non-postal services for government entities, including government transactions (tax collection, licensing fees, etc.) and transactions with external entities (public facilities, etc.).
Furthermore, the Public Procurement Authority has recommended re-announcing the tender and formulating contract annex and tender documents by replacing the term "total profit" in the Ministry's revenue calculation process, wherever it appears, with the term "total revenue" according to what is stated in the contract project and tender document.
The authority says that the actual share of the state from the total revenues is less than 5% for six years, and not 15.5%, and does not exceed 5.5% for the entire nine-year contract period.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Public
Procurement
Authority
PPA
Recommend
Cancellation
Postal
Services
Contract
Lebanon
Next
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
0
Variety
2022-12-29
Beirut Municipality names street after late Lebanese doctor Roy Nasnas
Variety
2022-12-29
Beirut Municipality names street after late Lebanese doctor Roy Nasnas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
2
Middle East
05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
Middle East
05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
3
Lebanon News
06:47
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Lebanon News
06:47
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
4
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store