News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
News Bulletin Reports
02-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered a new wave of political turmoil and internal conflict in Israel after announcing that Israel has agreed to envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a hostage deal and a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas.
The plan’s acceptance was immediately met with opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who began taking steps to derail the agreement. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the government to reject the proposal entirely, a move that would prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from formally endorsing it.
In an unexpected shift, opposition leader Yair Lapid stepped in to support Netanyahu, pledging to provide a "safety net" for the government against Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.
Reports also suggest that Benny Gantz may join Netanyahu’s coalition if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich withdraw.
These developments pose significant challenges ahead of Trump and Netanyahu’s scheduled meeting in Washington next Monday, where the hostage deal is expected to take center stage.
While Trump is pressuring Hamas to accept the deal—despite the fact that it does not include a permanent end to the war—analysts and political observers say Netanyahu may still attempt to delay or undermine the agreement.
Netanyahu’s goals for the Washington meeting extend beyond the Gaza file. On Syria, he is reportedly seeking a breakthrough that could lead to a future security agreement, potentially evolving into formal diplomatic ties.
Regarding Iran, Netanyahu is hoping to secure U.S. guarantees that would allow Israel to strike Iranian nuclear facilities if it determines Tehran has resumed uranium enrichment or revived efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.
If Netanyahu obtains such guarantees, it would mirror the scenario that led to halting the war in Lebanon.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
United States
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Hostage
Hamas
Ceasefire
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war
0
World News
2025-04-28
Trump pushes plan for US to take over Canada as it goes to the polls
World News
2025-04-28
Trump pushes plan for US to take over Canada as it goes to the polls
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
4
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
5
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
6
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More