Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered a new wave of political turmoil and internal conflict in Israel after announcing that Israel has agreed to envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a hostage deal and a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas.



The plan’s acceptance was immediately met with opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who began taking steps to derail the agreement. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the government to reject the proposal entirely, a move that would prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from formally endorsing it.



In an unexpected shift, opposition leader Yair Lapid stepped in to support Netanyahu, pledging to provide a "safety net" for the government against Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.



Reports also suggest that Benny Gantz may join Netanyahu’s coalition if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich withdraw.



These developments pose significant challenges ahead of Trump and Netanyahu’s scheduled meeting in Washington next Monday, where the hostage deal is expected to take center stage.



While Trump is pressuring Hamas to accept the deal—despite the fact that it does not include a permanent end to the war—analysts and political observers say Netanyahu may still attempt to delay or undermine the agreement.



Netanyahu’s goals for the Washington meeting extend beyond the Gaza file. On Syria, he is reportedly seeking a breakthrough that could lead to a future security agreement, potentially evolving into formal diplomatic ties.



Regarding Iran, Netanyahu is hoping to secure U.S. guarantees that would allow Israel to strike Iranian nuclear facilities if it determines Tehran has resumed uranium enrichment or revived efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.



If Netanyahu obtains such guarantees, it would mirror the scenario that led to halting the war in Lebanon.