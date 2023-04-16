News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
Expectations range from Saudi Arabia's recent movement in the Palestinian file.
On Sunday, a Hamas delegation headed by the group's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, is set to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (a minor pilgrimage to Mecca).
The delegation includes Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, the group's chairman abroad, Khaled Mashal, and other leaders. Meetings are also set to be held with Saudi officials.
According to sources, it has been reported President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia around the same time as the Hamas delegation.
This has raised questions about whether the Saudis are trying to revive the Mecca Agreement, sponsored in 2007 by Riyadh, which accused Hamas of sabotaging the deal.
In addition to the possibility of Hamas-Fatah reconciliation, Hamas, which is "divided" into two factions, will fall under Riyadh.
After the Syrian war, the group split into two factions: one led by Haniyeh, who is close to Iran and Hezbollah, and the other led by Mashal, who heads Hamas operations outside of Palestine resides in Qatar.
Could Saudi Arabia be attempting to reunite Hamas and unite the two factions?
The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Hamas has become a stalemate over the years.
While the Saudis had previously maintained good relations with Hamas, the two sides' relationship became strained after Saudi Arabia blamed Hamas for the failure of the Mecca Agreement, which Riyadh sponsored for the reconciliation of Hamas and Fatah.
Moreover, the relationship hit an all-time low after Saudi Arabia arrested dozens of Hamas activists, including Mohammed al-Khudari, the group's representative, on charges of supporting resistance in 2019.
However, in 2022, the Saudi authorities released al-Khudari after three years of detention. In February of this year, several Palestinians were also released after serving their sentences.
Despite the lack of relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia in previous years, a Hamas delegation visited Saudi Arabia in 2015 but did not yield any progress in their ties.
Could the Iranian-Saudi rapprochement accelerate the improvement of the relationship between Hamas and Saudi Arabia?
Consequently, was the decision taken to unify the internal Palestinian factions to keep up with the opening of the regional hubs to each other?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hamas
Delegation
Visit
Saudi Arabia
Speculation
Thaw
Relations
Next
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate
Middle East
2023-04-12
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate
0
Middle East
2023-04-09
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
Middle East
2023-04-09
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
0
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
0
World
2023-04-15
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
World
2023-04-15
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
0
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
6
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
7
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
8
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store