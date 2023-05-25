Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25 | 11:55
High views
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
2min
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus

The recent Arab diplomatic efforts to address the Syrian crisis have raised questions about their effectiveness and potential for positive change.

Following the consultative meetings in Jeddah and Amman, as well as the Arab League Summit, there was an agreement to activate Arab leadership roles in dealing with the Syrian file and its humanitarian, security, and political implications.

Recently, there has been an intensive Arab movement regarding the Syrian file. One significant development was the meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, in Geneva.

Egypt is not the only country playing a role in finding a solution to the Syrian crisis; Jordan is also actively involved.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, discussing the efforts to achieve a political resolution to the Syrian crisis and focusing on the issue of refugees. These discussions were also addressed during Safadi's recent meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Pedersen.

This diplomatic activity is particularly significant considering its timing, as it precedes the upcoming meeting of the ministerial committee composed of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and the Arab League.

According to a source from the Arab League speaking to LBCI, this committee will meet soon. Its mission will be to directly engage with the Syrian government to find a comprehensive solution to the crisis, in line with the step-by-step approach and UN Security Council Resolution 2254 provisions. The resolution emphasizes supporting a Syrian-led, UN-facilitated political process, conducting fair elections, and drafting a new constitution.

With these recent developments, the Syrian file appears to be gaining momentum. Will we soon witness tangible changes in reality?

