Lebanon’s Cabinet approved a long-awaited draft law on Friday to boost judicial independence, a step Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said would help shield judges from political and financial interference and restore public trust in the country’s courts.



The proposed legislation, according to Salam, aims to protect judges from outside pressure, allowing them to issue rulings more impartially.



Salam said the law will assure citizens that court decisions are not swayed by political, religious, or financial interests while also sending a signal of credibility to international partners and investors.



He added that the move is key to reviving economic activity by rebuilding confidence in Lebanon’s legal system and restoring balance among the judiciary, parliament, and government.



The bill is seen as a critical step in enhancing the state’s credibility both domestically and abroad.