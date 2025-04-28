Yemen Houthi media says toll rises to 68 after US strikes on migrant center

28-04-2025 | 03:16
Yemen Houthi media says toll rises to 68 after US strikes on migrant center
Yemen Houthi media says toll rises to 68 after US strikes on migrant center

Yemen's Houthi-controlled media on Monday said the toll from U.S. strikes on a detention center for migrants has risen to 68.

"The civil defense has announced that 68 African migrants were killed and 47 others wounded in the U.S. attack targeting a center for illegal migrants in the city of Saadah," the Iran-backed Houthis' Al-Masirah TV said.



