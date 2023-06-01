Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01 | 11:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

Candidate Jihad Azour quickly garnered more votes within the parliament than candidate Sleiman Frangieh.

Through a simple calculation, Azour secures approximately 68 votes compared to Frangieh's 45, with 15 deputies who have yet to decide or may choose to submit a blank ballot.

How?

Jihad Azour has the support of:

Strong Republic Bloc (The Lebanese Forces) with 19 deputies.

If we include the entire Strong Lebanon Bloc (The Free Patriotic Movement), it accounts for 17 deputies.

The Kataeb Party with four deputies.

The Tajadod Bloc with four deputies.

The Democratic Gathering with eight deputies.

The Tashnag Party with two deputies, excluding George Bouchikian.

In addition to eight Change deputies: Marc Dagher, Michel El Dawayhi, Wadah Saddeq, Najat Aoun, Melhem Khalaf, Paula Yaacoubian, Yassin Yassin, and Elias Jaradah.

Independent deputies include Ghassan Skaf, Jean Talouzian, Bilal Hashimi, Ihab Matar, Nabil Bader, and Imad El-Hout.

On the other hand, Frangieh has the support of:

The Shiite deputies, totaling 27.

In addition to the deputies of the Shiite duo: Yanal Soleh, Hashem Qassem, Melhem Al-Houjairi, and Michel Moussa.

The Independent National Bloc with four deputies: Tony Frangieh, William Tohmeh, Michel El-Murr, and Farid Khazen.

The National Accord Bloc: Faisal Karami, Adnan Traboulsi, Hassan Murad, Mohammed Yahya, and Taha Naji.

-       Jihad As-Samad and Abdul Karim Kabbara.

-       George Bouchikian.

-       Ahmed Rostum and Haider Nasser

If we talk about Maronite and Christian support, MP Jihad Azour has 80% support from Christian deputies, compared to only 9% for Sleiman Frangieh.

He also has 87.5% support from the Druze community, while Frangieh has no Druze support.

Among the Sunnite deputies, the support is divided, with 37% siding with Frangieh and 33.35% supporting Jihad.

However, the Shiite community fully supports Frangieh, with 100% of its deputies, including the Shiite duo, endorsing him, which raises the problem of confessionalism.

As for the undecided deputies, they are Ahmed Al-Khair, Walid Al-Baarini, Mohammed Sleiman, Sajih Attieh, and Abdel Aziz As-Samad from the Moderation Bloc, in addition to the Sidon-Jezzine Bloc and its three deputies, Jamil Aboud, Neemat Ephrem, and Michel Daher, as well as four deputies from the Change Bloc, namely Ibrahim Mneimneh, Firas Hamdan, Halima Kaakour, and Cynthia Zarazir.

These numbers indicate the intensification and uncertainty of the battle.

On paper and in terms of votes, Jihad has surpassed the absolute majority that could lead him to the Baabda Presidential Palace in the second round of any session.

However, the convening of the session is dependent on Speaker Berri's call for it. Even if Berri extends the invitation, the 45 supporters of Frangieh can obstruct the quorum of the session in its first or second round.

 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

IMF

Presidency

Jihad Azour

LBCI Next
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey

LBCI
World
04:14

Chinese graduates lower their ambitions in moribund jobs market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
Variety
00:29

EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More