Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country

The whole world celebrated World Music Day on June 21, and Lebanon was part of this world.



The enchanting sounds of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music's students filled the skies and resonated through the streets of various regions in Lebanon as the country joined the global celebration.



These musical performances extended over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Let's begin with Sidon.



Approximately 22 artists, including musicians and singers, showcased their talent in a commercial complex, captivating the audience with their beautiful melodies.



Moving from Sidon to Zahle, the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music students in Zahle mesmerized the attendees at the branch in the city.



From Zahle to the vibrant heart of Beirut, the neighborhood of Gemmayzeh witnessed a remarkable musical performance on the St. Nicholas Stairs. Twenty-two conservatory members set the stage on fire with their extraordinary skills.



Meanwhile, inside Bnoss Jounieh, a message of hope was conveyed through the language of music by young men and women who chose this art form to express themselves.



In the streets surrounding the conservatory building in Batroun, people of all ages danced to the tunes of orchestra members, creating a joyful atmosphere.



The city of Tripoli took advantage of these celebrations too. From the garden of Beit Al-Fan, the melodies of traditional and national songs echoed, showcasing the region's rich musical heritage.