News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
The whole world celebrated World Music Day on June 21, and Lebanon was part of this world.
The enchanting sounds of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music's students filled the skies and resonated through the streets of various regions in Lebanon as the country joined the global celebration.
These musical performances extended over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Let's begin with Sidon.
Approximately 22 artists, including musicians and singers, showcased their talent in a commercial complex, captivating the audience with their beautiful melodies.
Moving from Sidon to Zahle, the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music students in Zahle mesmerized the attendees at the branch in the city.
From Zahle to the vibrant heart of Beirut, the neighborhood of Gemmayzeh witnessed a remarkable musical performance on the St. Nicholas Stairs. Twenty-two conservatory members set the stage on fire with their extraordinary skills.
Meanwhile, inside Bnoss Jounieh, a message of hope was conveyed through the language of music by young men and women who chose this art form to express themselves.
In the streets surrounding the conservatory building in Batroun, people of all ages danced to the tunes of orchestra members, creating a joyful atmosphere.
The city of Tripoli took advantage of these celebrations too. From the garden of Beit Al-Fan, the melodies of traditional and national songs echoed, showcasing the region's rich musical heritage.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
World Music Day
Melodies
Music
Event
Lebanese National Higher Conservatory Of Music
Next
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
07:34
Lebanon's Youssef Farhat assumes key position at NYU's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice
Variety and Tech
07:34
Lebanon's Youssef Farhat assumes key position at NYU's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice
0
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
4
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
5
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
7
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
8
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More