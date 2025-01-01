Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



With increased threats and incursions into Lebanese territory, the Israeli military has announced plans to redeploy and strengthen its presence along the border with Lebanon.



The plan, expected to be implemented within a year and a half, includes the establishment of military outposts opposite each Israeli town facing Lebanese villages.



These outposts will be constructed along the international boundary, known as the Blue Line, alongside efforts to reinforce and strengthen border barriers and fences in the area.



The plan comes as part of lessons learned from the events of October 7, particularly to prevent border breaches.



It coincides with intelligence reports claiming that Hezbollah continues to bolster its military capabilities.



On Wednesday morning, the Israeli army also announced preparations to withdraw from the western sector of Lebanon, specifically from towns overlooking Israeli territory from Ras Naqoura to Nahariyya.



According to the military, the withdrawal from the Western sector will be coordinated with a U.S.-led monitoring mechanism that manages Israeli activities in coordination with the Lebanese army.



However, the army stated it is preparing to remain in the area for more than 60 days during the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement.



This, it claims, is necessary to ensure the agreement's implementation and prevent Hezbollah from strengthening its positions.



On Wednesday morning, the army released aerial footage purportedly showing its latest attack on Hezbollah operatives attempting to transfer weapons near an area of ongoing Israeli aerial activity.



Additionally, the Israeli military continues to allege that Hezbollah is trying to smuggle weapons and establish militias operating under various names to confront Israel, according to an intelligence report released by the military.