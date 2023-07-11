Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11 | 12:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

In a decisive statement, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi settled the ongoing debate: there will be no appointments in the absence of a president in Lebanon.

The discussion about appointing a chief of staff in the army, which was mentioned in Sunday's sermon, was misplaced, according to sources in Bkerke.

The patriarch's words hold significance as he knows what he wants, and his remarks were part of a sequence of ongoing vacuums on many levels, according to Bkerke sources. Those who wish to understand his message should interpret it in context.

The patriarch's stance serves as a clarification. It was a response to a press statement made by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who suggested that filling administrative vacancies, whether at the Lebanese Central Bank or in the army, should be done in the presence of a president.

The government is urged to exert pressure on the parliament to elect a president and not bear witness to a false reality or legitimize practices that circumvent the presence of a president. It should not open the door to legal and constitutional challenges regarding the legitimacy of its decisions.

"Why are we moving backward and accepting the void?" asked sources in Bkerke.

Meanwhile, legal experts are considering the management of the army in the absence of both the commander and the chief of staff.

According to Article 39, every officer has the right to command those of lower rank.

Furthermore, Article 21 of the Defense Law states that the chief of staff deputizes the army commander in his absence and exercises his duties and authority throughout his absence.

However, the army leadership holds a contrary view, asserting that only the chief of staff can deputize the army commander, as stipulated by the Defense Law. The same law does not mention any alternative option in the case of a vacancy in the army command and the absence of a chief of staff.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Maronite

Patriarch

Reject

Appointments

Absence

President

LBCI Next
Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Maronite Patriarch warns politicians of neglecting conscience, urges them to elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-17

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-01

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

World Bank loan delays leave 75,000 families without Social Safety Net aid

LBCI
World News
12:27

Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-10

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
World News
12:27

Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More