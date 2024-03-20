Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi received MP Ghassan Skaff on Wednesday evening in Bkerki, where they discussed topics related to the current situation.

After the meeting, Skaff pointed out that what is happening in Lebanon is a process of searching for a president.



He said: "In this context, I entrusted His Beatitude with a new initiative to reach the election of a president as soon as possible."



He noted that "there is no constitution that observes the absence of a president."



He believed that "mediation should be confidential, especially with the beginning of proposing names, which necessitates the need for confidentiality."



He considered that achieving a ceasefire in Gaza would calm the southern front, which would "ignite" the presidential file, saying: "Everyone must be ready for consensus, at least on the internal level."