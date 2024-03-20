MP Ghassan Skaff discusses Lebanon's political landscape with Maronite Patriarch

Lebanon News
2024-03-20 | 14:45
MP Ghassan Skaff discusses Lebanon&#39;s political landscape with Maronite Patriarch
0min
MP Ghassan Skaff discusses Lebanon's political landscape with Maronite Patriarch

Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi received MP Ghassan Skaff on Wednesday evening in Bkerki, where they discussed topics related to the current situation.
 
After the meeting, Skaff pointed out that what is happening in Lebanon is a process of searching for a president. 

He said: "In this context, I entrusted His Beatitude with a new initiative to reach the election of a president as soon as possible."

He noted that "there is no constitution that observes the absence of a president."

He believed that "mediation should be confidential, especially with the beginning of proposing names, which necessitates the need for confidentiality."

He considered that achieving a ceasefire in Gaza would calm the southern front, which would "ignite" the presidential file, saying: "Everyone must be ready for consensus, at least on the internal level."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Ghassan Skaff

Bkerki

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
