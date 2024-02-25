Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, denounced distortions in the content and implementation of the constitution, as well as the challenges to communal living and the "contortion" of unity in diversity, warning that Lebanon is on the brink of collapse.



During his Sunday sermon, Patriarch al-Rahi considered the deliberate prolongation of the presidential vacuum as revealing the intentions of those benefiting from it.



He stated that Lebanon is witnessing a near-complete collapse in state institutions, allowing many officials to abuse power, leading to arrogance and favoritism, disregarding the national charter and Lebanon's model based on diversity in unity and shared living.



He emphasized that continuing this "deviant" approach seriously threatens national unity and the safety of the Lebanese society and undermines the dignity of a people left without a head of state.



He viewed the ongoing delay in electing a president as a blatant violation of the constitution, holding those responsible accountable for the ongoing disintegration and collapse.



Regarding the issue of closed real estate departments in Mount Lebanon for about a year and a half, al-Rahi stated that the delay in taking practical and serious steps to restore normalcy warns of serious and unacceptable consequences.



He highlighted the losses resulting from this disruption, affecting the state treasury and more than 63 professions and sectors.



He urged political forces to shoulder their national responsibilities and enact necessary customs reforms.

Al-Rahi concluded that all these issues, along with others related to reforms, finance, economy, and administration, require the immediate election of a president who can block any internal or external equations and settlements that may come at the expense of Lebanon, its sovereignty, and the interests of its people.