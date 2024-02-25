News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-02-25 | 05:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum
Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, denounced distortions in the content and implementation of the constitution, as well as the challenges to communal living and the "contortion" of unity in diversity, warning that Lebanon is on the brink of collapse.
During his Sunday sermon, Patriarch al-Rahi considered the deliberate prolongation of the presidential vacuum as revealing the intentions of those benefiting from it.
He stated that Lebanon is witnessing a near-complete collapse in state institutions, allowing many officials to abuse power, leading to arrogance and favoritism, disregarding the national charter and Lebanon's model based on diversity in unity and shared living.
He emphasized that continuing this "deviant" approach seriously threatens national unity and the safety of the Lebanese society and undermines the dignity of a people left without a head of state.
He viewed the ongoing delay in electing a president as a blatant violation of the constitution, holding those responsible accountable for the ongoing disintegration and collapse.
Regarding the issue of closed real estate departments in Mount Lebanon for about a year and a half, al-Rahi stated that the delay in taking practical and serious steps to restore normalcy warns of serious and unacceptable consequences.
He highlighted the losses resulting from this disruption, affecting the state treasury and more than 63 professions and sectors.
He urged political forces to shoulder their national responsibilities and enact necessary customs reforms.
Al-Rahi concluded that all these issues, along with others related to reforms, finance, economy, and administration, require the immediate election of a president who can block any internal or external equations and settlements that may come at the expense of Lebanon, its sovereignty, and the interests of its people.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Maronite
Patriarch
Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi
Collapse
Presidential
Vacuum
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-09
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi warns against attempts to marginalize Maronites
Lebanon News
2024-02-09
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi warns against attempts to marginalize Maronites
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
0
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
0
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday
Middle East News
2023-11-01
First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday
0
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
2
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
3
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
4
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
5
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
6
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More