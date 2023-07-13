Lebanon receives yet another blow in the refugee crisis, caught between an Arab path supporting the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and a European approach supporting their stay in host countries.



The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to support keeping Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a decision described by a French parliamentarian as "a real stab in the back of the Lebanese people."



Refugees have become a problem for Lebanon and the entire region.



Whenever the Arab world tries to organize, European countries and aid organizations hinder these efforts. Arab countries welcomed Syria, while Europe and its donors criticized what they considered normalization with the Syrian regime.



The Arab world formed a ministerial committee to discuss the issue with aid organizations, but the latter forgot or "neglected" the matter. Arab voices rejecting the presence of refugees have risen, prompting aid organizations to raise billions to support the refugees remaining in host countries.



Now, donor organizations have made a unilateral decision to keep Syrians in Lebanon without consulting the Lebanese government and without regard for its sovereignty and decision-making power.



The Foreign Ministry sees and hears but remains silent, even with attempts to communicate with them for clarification on the decision or an official Lebanese stance, but to no avail.



The Lebanese executive authorities were absent despite issuing parliamentary and party-related Lebanese stances rejecting the matter.



Will these authorities avoid confrontation for the sake of the country's higher interests, preserving the interests of others?



The question remains; where is the Lebanese diplomacy in such a decision?



Where has the work of the Arab committee, in which Lebanon participates, gone? And more importantly, will the Lebanese government take action to prevent the implementation of such a decision?