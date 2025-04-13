Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

13-04-2025 | 03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
0min
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

The Lebanese army on Saturday seized a truck loaded with equipment and raw materials used to manufacture Captagon in the Hermel region, according to a military statement.

The operation took place on April 12 in Harf al-Samaqa, where an army unit, backed by a patrol from the Directorate of Intelligence, intercepted the vehicle during a security monitoring mission.

The materials were reportedly intended for smuggling from Syria into Lebanon.

The seized items were handed over to the judiciary, which has launched an investigation. Authorities said efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved.
 

