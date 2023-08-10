Whenever the residents of Kahale pass by their town near Fadi Bejjani's house, they will remember that Abou Youssef, as they call him, watered his "hometown's soil with his blood."



The memory of Kahale will also hold the death of Ahmad Qassas, a member of Hezbollah, who fell just a few meters away from him.



As examined by forensic evidence in both directions, shards of car glass and bullets confirm that the incident resulted from an exchange of gunfire.



However, the details of the incident are still under investigation amid various narratives.



Among the most circulated information between the security sources is that around 4 o'clock, the truck overturned at Kahale's bend.



A crane was brought in to remove it. Simultaneously, word reached the locals in succession that it belonged to Hezbollah, and they had likely noticed the presence of the accompanying convoy with the truck.



As time passed, tensions escalated, and one of the town's residents tried to open the wooden boxes inside the truck forcefully.



At that point, the truck's owners informed them that it belonged to Hezbollah and that approaching it was prohibited.



However, conflicting stories emerged, with security sources suggesting that Hezbollah fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd and that the killing of Fadi Bejjani was a reaction to Qassas' killing.



Conversely, Kahale's people claimed that Hezbollah members readied their weapons and fired directly, evident from the car damages, prompting Fadi Bejjani to defend his fellow villagers and open fire.



The Baabda faction initiated investigations on Wednesday night, collecting evidence without locating any nearby surveillance cameras.



Furthermore, the case was referred to Army Intelligence to continue investigations under the military public prosecutor's supervision due to the presence of weapons and civilians being exposed to the military.



Thus, Army Intelligence will analyze the videos circulating on social media, sequence them, attempt to obtain surveillance footage if available, and take witness testimonies to establish the truth.