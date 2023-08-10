More details about Kahale's incident

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-10 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
More details about Kahale&#39;s incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
More details about Kahale's incident

Whenever the residents of Kahale pass by their town near Fadi Bejjani's house, they will remember that Abou Youssef, as they call him, watered his "hometown's soil with his blood."

The memory of Kahale will also hold the death of Ahmad Qassas, a member of Hezbollah, who fell just a few meters away from him.

As examined by forensic evidence in both directions, shards of car glass and bullets confirm that the incident resulted from an exchange of gunfire.

However, the details of the incident are still under investigation amid various narratives.

Among the most circulated information between the security sources is that around 4 o'clock, the truck overturned at Kahale's bend.

A crane was brought in to remove it. Simultaneously, word reached the locals in succession that it belonged to Hezbollah, and they had likely noticed the presence of the accompanying convoy with the truck.

As time passed, tensions escalated, and one of the town's residents tried to open the wooden boxes inside the truck forcefully.

At that point, the truck's owners informed them that it belonged to Hezbollah and that approaching it was prohibited.

However, conflicting stories emerged, with security sources suggesting that Hezbollah fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd and that the killing of Fadi Bejjani was a reaction to Qassas' killing.

Conversely, Kahale's people claimed that Hezbollah members readied their weapons and fired directly, evident from the car damages, prompting Fadi Bejjani to defend his fellow villagers and open fire.

The Baabda faction initiated investigations on Wednesday night, collecting evidence without locating any nearby surveillance cameras.

Furthermore, the case was referred to Army Intelligence to continue investigations under the military public prosecutor's supervision due to the presence of weapons and civilians being exposed to the military.

Thus, Army Intelligence will analyze the videos circulating on social media, sequence them, attempt to obtain surveillance footage if available, and take witness testimonies to establish the truth.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Incident

Residents

Town

Kahale

Deaths

LBCI Next
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Kahale's mayor speaks out: uncontrolled weapons endanger Lebanon's future, demands state intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-09

West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More