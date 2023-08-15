With just a few weeks left until the scheduled opening of school gates for students to embark on their new academic year, uncertainty looms over whether these gates will swing open or remain closed.



Like the overcast skies in Lebanon, the image of the upcoming school year is similarly hazy.



The Education Ministry is technically prepared to launch the new academic year; in logistical terms, official schools are also relatively prepared. Approximately $14 million has been distributed to the funds of these schools as part of a supporting initiative.



However, the teachers are not fully ready to start the new year.



The association of teachers in official primary education has staunchly advocated against opening official schools unless specific issues are addressed. These issues include salary corrections within the budget, ensuring that teacher salaries do not fall below $600, and obligating donor countries, as per the government and Education Ministry, to provide incentives of no less than $250 for teachers working both morning and afternoon shifts, settling previous dues owed to teachers and schools, and restoring cooperative contributions of state employees to their last value. These are just some of the demands being voiced.



The Education Minister has promptly sought the opinions of representatives from the educational sector to document their demands for presentation in the upcoming government session. This document will specifically encompass the needs of various academic sectors from primary to secondary and vocational levels.



The minister will again urge the government to allocate additional budgets from international donor agencies to ensure teacher income and incentives.



According to educational sources, this document will prioritize two fundamental rights for teachers: a sufficient salary and healthcare coverage.



Data indicates that the start of the new academic year might be delayed, at least for official schools, where registration was initially supposed to begin on September 5th.



However, it will likely be postponed until the conclusion of the second round of official exams and the formulation of solutions for the school year's challenges.



For private schools, their academic year is set to begin on schedule.



Educational sources have confirmed to LBCI that tuition fees for private schools will also be subject to government assessment, aiming to establish regulations for fee increases.



A committee of representatives from educational institutions, teachers, and parent committees will work to set these standards for tuition fees, though it has not yet convened.



As the government session approaches, the fate of the new school year remains uncertain, leaving the final decision on opening school doors to the "last minute."